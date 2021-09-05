CHANGE LANGUAGE
'A Fantastic Confluence of Service and Sports' - PM Modi on IAS Officer Suhas Yathiraj's Paralympic Silver Medal

Suhas Yathiraj went down to Lucas Mazur

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final

Suhas Yathiraj, the district magistrate of Gautham Buddha Nagar (NOIDA) in Uttar Pradesh scripted histpry on Sunday after he became first ever Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. Up against world number one Lucas Mazur, Suhas went down fighting in three well-fought games in the final of the Men’s Singles SL4 class in a match that lasted for over an hour. Yathiraj stunned the Frenchman, the three-time World Champion, in the first game and had handy leads in the second and third games but Mazur is too experienced and too skilled and fought back from a game down to win 15-21, 21-17, 21-15

Congratulating Suhas Yathiraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described him as a fantastic confluence of service and sports who has captured the imagination of the entire nation.PM Modi tweeted, “A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

The President of India, Ramnath Kovind too took to Twitter to congratulate Yathiraj.

So did Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, had practised mostly in the nights after work to prepare for the Paralympics.

