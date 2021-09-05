Suhas Yathiraj, the district magistrate of Gautham Buddha Nagar (NOIDA) in Uttar Pradesh scripted histpry on Sunday after he became first ever Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. Up against world number one Lucas Mazur, Suhas went down fighting in three well-fought games in the final of the Men’s Singles SL4 class in a match that lasted for over an hour. Yathiraj stunned the Frenchman, the three-time World Champion, in the first game and had handy leads in the second and third games but Mazur is too experienced and too skilled and fought back from a game down to win 15-21, 21-17, 21-15

Congratulating Suhas Yathiraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described him as a fantastic confluence of service and sports who has captured the imagination of the entire nation.PM Modi tweeted, “A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

The President of India, Ramnath Kovind too took to Twitter to congratulate Yathiraj.

Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of accomplishments.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021

So did Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Another Medal for India in Badminton at Tokyo #Paralympics. Suhas Yathiraj exhibits a unique combination of consistency and courage. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his wonderful achievement. #Praise4Para— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2021

Silver for Suhas Yathiraj! Exceptional performance by the IAS officer to almost outclass the world no.1 in the men’s singles badminton SL4. Exemplifies the belief of our Para athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations! #Praise4Para— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 5, 2021

Inspiring IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj has made India extremely proud at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Congratulations Suhas Yathiraj on winning spectacular silver medal in the Men’s Badminton Singles SL4! #Praise4Para #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QhnJesh9tD— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021

This one is very likely and worthy of being a part of General Knowledge question in quiz shows. IAS #SuhasYathiraj , District Magistrate of GautamBudh Nagar is a #Paralympics Silver medal winner.Congratulations on a wonderful feat.18th medal for India . pic.twitter.com/RHRecIY9i7— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 5, 2021

Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj ji for bagging silver medal for the country on the early morning of Sunday. What more nation can ask from you? Serving as DM you have brought laurels for the country in sports also. You have given a path to all those who suffers from mishaps. pic.twitter.com/0xa6FKigJQ— Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) September 5, 2021

Another medal secured in Badminton! Extremely proud of the fantastic display put on by @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj to win the #Silver . A fantastic debut for us in Para Badminton at the @Paralympics with a couple of matches still to go!#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/wVtPYPA7KI— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 5, 2021

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, had practised mostly in the nights after work to prepare for the Paralympics.

