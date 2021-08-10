A Heartwarming Neeraj Chopra Story - From Obscurity to Super Stardom

It was the winter of 2018. Precisely, the 18th of November. This writer was in SAI (Sports Authority of India)’s Patiala centre in Punjab to interview the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who was already a Commonwealth and Asian Gold medalist. Chopra was still a humble youngster, which was surprising since everyone in the sporting fraternity had high hopes hope from him at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It is surprising that advertisers had still not lined up for him despite his stunning good looks. We were just wondering; and got the answer in a very unusual and unexpected way.

We were about to leave the centre and just noticed that Chopra was coming out to the main entry gate while on his phone. It appeared that he was giving direction to someone he was about to meet him. We were not wrong. A delivery boy from one of the e-commerce giants was looking for him.

“Kya naam hai aapka” (what’s your name?), asked the delivery person for the verification formalities in a nonchalant manner clearly not knowing that he was with the reigning Asian and Commonwealth champion. Chopra spotted me and a fellow journalist witness to this little conversation; he gave us a sheepish smile. I did think to myself then. Why such an accomplished star is still unknown outside the very campus which is famous all over the country for sports. The delivery man handed over the consignment box to Chopra, but not before taking a picture of him just as a proof to ensure that he did deliver it to the right person. My fellow journalist captured that moment. Little did we know then that moment will hold such a great a significance in three years’ time. Chopra didn’t seem to be offended at all and took it in his stride; maybe because he was used to such unintentional ignorance from people since his sports was not a very popular or a spectator sports in India like cricket.

Cut to August 2021. Nearly 30 months later, Olympic Champion Chopra, the toast of the nation, is swamped by the shutter bags and no one is asking him for his name, no one needs.

That 87.58m javelin throw has propelled him to new heights of popularity and stardom, that has often been reserved to cricketers in the country. Everyone knows Neeraj Chopra, and without any bit of exaggeration, probably each nook and cranny of the country knows who he is now; including that delivery man. And how he must be regretting not taking a selfie with the star of the future at that time; it would have been his priceless possession today. A superstar is born in such a way that today, India’s greatest ever cricketer Kapil Dev is feeling honoured to do a one-on-one interview with Chopra on TV.

Almost everyone is posting old pictures with the athlete which were taken a long time back - from journalists to officials - on social media, some of his friends even making debut as writers in newspapers and sports website, known and unknown relatives recalling some genuine and some apocryphal stories, all of it adding to the legend of this mere 23-year-old.

However, with age on his side, Chopra also has got a golden and a rare opportunity to defend his medal in Paris. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only Indian male athlete who has won back-to back medals in Olympic Games, even though none of them were gold. PV Sindhu is the only female athlete to win back-to-back Olympics medals for India. Since we are talking about Kumar, he has been the biggest inspiration for Neeraj during his formative years. One distinctly remembers another encounter with Chopra where this writer kept asking about his sporting heroes and wondered if the likes of Sachin Tendulkar or Virender Sehwag (because he too comes from Haryana) were his heroes. Chopra politely deflected the question and went on to add, it was Sushil. The story doesn’t end here. The headline of the particular story - “Neither Sachin nor Sehwag but Sushil is Neeraj’s idol” – is not something Chopra approves of. “Ye toh rehne dete ki ye dono nahi vo bhi ache player hai, sir yeh please correct karwa dena” (There was no need to mention Sehwag or Tendulkar since they are great players as well. Please get it corrected, sir). The sense of proportion and his simplicity made me marvel at his natural ability to win hearts beyond the field. Having seen a lot of gifted cricketers losing their focus and track after the instant hype, adulation, stardom and glamour, one just hopes that Chopra too doesn’t get distracted with this sudden request for countless selfies and autographs from the fans and everyone else who want to bask in his glory.

However, one thing is certain, no one in India will now ask for his ID proof for any verification! Spare a thought for that delivery man from Patiala if he too manages to recollect that evening of 2018 November!

