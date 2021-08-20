A Look at Five Most Successful Countries at Paralympic Games

The Paralympics Games were created with a view to provide an opportunity to the differently-abled athletes and a unique platform to showcase their talent. Before the 1948 Summer Games, athletes with disabilities used to participate in the Olympics along with other competitors. However, on the first day of the 1948 Games, a separate event was organized for the veteran of World War II with spinal cord injuries. Many considered it as the first-ever Paralympics Games, called the International Wheelchair Games. The event was founded by Dr Ludwig Guttmann and its first participants were from Great Britain.

Four years later in 1952, the first International Stoke Mandeville Games took place and athletes from Netherlands and England participated in the event. After that, the Games were held every year.

The first official Paralympics was held in 1960 after the Games were opened for other wheelchair-using players other than war veterans. Today, the Paralympics Games are divided into several sections based on the disability of the participants and it has 22 sports, including table tennis, badminton, judo, cycling, equestrian and archery, among others.

Here, in this article, we take a look at the five most successful countries at the Paralympic Games:

United States

The United States is the most successful country in the Paralympics with 1,939 medals in their kitty. American athletes have participated in the Games since 1960. The most successful Paralympics athlete – Trischa Zorn – is also from the USA. Zorn has won 55 medals in the Paralympic Games in swimming.

Great Britain

The second spot on this list is held by Great Britain. So far, GBR have won 1,557 medals in the Games. Britain’s top para-athlete is Mike Kenney, who has won 16 gold medals in swimming.

Germany

Germany has won 1,323 medals and they have participated in every Paralympics since 1960.

Australia

Australia occupies the fourth spot in this list with 1,013 medals to their name.

Canada

The fifth country on this list is Canada with 947 medals in the Paralympic Games.

