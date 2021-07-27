A Look at The Youngest Prodigies of Tokyo Olympics 2020

What precisely were you doing at the age of 13? Probably not participating in the Olympics, let alone winning gold, as 13-year-old Japanese skateboarder Nishiya Momiji did on Monday (26 July) in the women’s street event, as the sport made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. From Nishiya to 12-year-old Hend Zaza, some of the youngest athletes in modern Olympic history are participating in Tokyo this summer, and despite their young ages, they are not here to play—even after only a few days of competition, they are already smashing records in their sports. Let’s have a look at these wonder kids.

Hend Zaza, 12- Table tennis- Syria

While Nishiya took gold, Zaza takes home the title of “youngest," despite losing her first match in table tennis on Saturday (24 July).

Zaza is the youngest Olympic table tennis player ever, and the youngest Olympian in any sport since 1992. She was exactly 12 years and 204 days old on the day of the competition.

Sky Brown, 13- Skateboarding- GB

With the addition of new sports to the Olympic schedule comes a surge of young enthusiasm. Sky Brown, a British skateboarder who has only recently turned 13, is one of them.

Brown has won medals on the international level and is the Team GB Summer Olympian’s youngest ever. Brown has a chance to finish on the podium in the women’s park skateboarding discipline, which takes place on August 4th.

Quan Hongchan, 14 – Diving- China

Quan Hongchan, a 14-year-old diver, will compete in the women’s 10m platform diving event on August 4. Chen Yuxi, a 15-year-old teammate who is also participating in the 10m springboard event, is with her in that event.

Katie Grimes, 15- Swimming- U.S.

Katie Grimes, Team USA’s youngest member, is a swimmer who competes in the 800m freestyle - the same event in which her now-teammate Katie Ledecky qualified for London 2012 at… you guessed it, the age of 15. Grimes is the United States’ youngest Olympic swimmer since Amanda Beard, who joined the Atlanta 1996 squad at the age of 14.

Erriyon Knighton, 17 - Athletics- U.S.

Another promising young American to keep an eye on is Erriyon Knighton, who will compete in the 200m for Team USA after qualifying third at the Trials last month.

Knighton is the youngest American male to make an Olympic athletics squad since Jim Ryun in 1964.

