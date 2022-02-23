A Prodigy in Making: Chennai-based Praggnanandhaa Topples World No.1 Chess King Magnus Carlsen

World champion Magnus Carlsen has been knocked out by 16-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa from Tamil Nadu in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters- an online rapid chess competition.

Airthings masters chess tournaments involving the International chess players are currently being held online. The 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa from Chennai, the Grandmaster of India, had also participated in the tournament.

Praggnanandhaa, who won the match against Armenia’s Levon Aronian in the Airthings series, drew 2 matches, while other matches ended in defeat. In this situation, Praggnanandhaa faced the five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway. The 16-year-old played by choosing black pieces in the match. During the game’s 39th move, Magnus Carlsen conceded defeat. The defeat of the 5-times world champion by a 16-year-old boy from Chennai has created an eye-widen moment internationally. Earlier, Magnus Carlsen was defeated by Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna from India.

In the meantime, many began pouring wishes upon the 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, a Grandmaster from Chennai. While, legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar on February 21, congratulated Praggnanandhaa on defeating the world champion, Magnus Carlsen in the Airthings Masters.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and said ‘What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!’ he tweeted.

While Indian Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran tweeted, ‘What an achievement from Praggnanandhaa to beat Magnus Carlsen. An achievement the entire country is proud of #Praggnanandhaa’.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, tweeted ‘Congratulations to the Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa- 16-year-old, a native of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, who has scored a sensational win over the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters online Chess tournament. It’s a moment of pride and celebrations for our country’, she tweeted.

