A Team-by-team Look At Policies For NFL Fans Attending Games

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Aug. 24, 2020).

Arizona Team hasnt publicly discussed plans for fans.

Atlanta No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore No fans as of now. But if allowed by state and local government, goal is to have around 7,500 fans.

Buffalo Bills have offered refunds or option to push money to 2021. Those who keep money in their account would be in a lottery for tickets should fans be allowed.

Carolina Team hasnt publicly discussed plans for fans.

Chicago Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Cincinnati If team gets approval to have fans, capacity will be greatly reduced. No tailgating, but rearranged seating in stadium and social distancing required.

Cleveland Browns have guidelines for masks but no specifics about crowds. Also offered opt-out option for season ticket holders who skip 2020 and not lose their spot in 2021. Team continues to work with state task force and hopes to have fans.

Dallas Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.

Denver No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis No more than 25% capacity at games this season.

Jacksonville Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers Team hasnt publicly discussed plans for fans.

Los Angeles Rams Team hasnt publicly discussed plans for fans.

Miami Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota Team announced games will be at significantly reduced capacity, if fans are allowed at all.

New England No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

New Orleans No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

New York Jets No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Philadelphia No official announcement by team yet.

Pittsburgh Team hasnt publicly discussed plans for fans.

San Francisco No official announcement by team yet.

Seattle No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay Team hasnt publicly discussed plans for fans.

Tennessee No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Washington No fans for 2020 season.

