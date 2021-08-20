A Tissue For Sale At $1 Million, Know The Messi Connection

Football star Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona left the fans shocked and emotional. There were tears in eyes of his fans around the world when the 34-year-old Argentine player held a press conference while bidding adieu to the club after 21 years. At the press conference, he could not hold back his tears as he left Barcelona to join Paris St Germain (PSG) football club. The tissue used by Messi during his emotional farewell press conference in Barcelona earlier this month is up for sale.

According to media reports, the used tissue has been priced at $1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) for an auction on Mercado Libre, a popular online bidding platform. Following Messi’s press conference, an unidentified person reportedly obtained the tear-soaked tissue. He put the tissue on sale on the website ‘Mercardo Libre’ and said it would be sold if the right price came in. The person who posted the advertisement said that Messi used the tissue during his press conference while saying goodbye to Barcelona. The person claimed that he attended the press conference and took the tissue after Messi threw it in the bin.

The person justified the hefty price for the tissue. He said that the discarded tissue “contains Messi’s genetic material” and could be used to “clone” another footballer like Messi.

The screenshots of the advertisement have gone viral on social media. Many football fans, however, raised doubts over the authenticity of the claim made by the seller.

August 8, 2021 was an emotional day for Messi when he came to say goodbye to Spanish football club Barcelona during a press conference and broke down. His wife Antonella Roccuzzo had passed him the tissue to wipe his tears.

Later, Messi signed a two-year contract with the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

