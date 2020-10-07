A Ture Hero! Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Saves Homeless Man from Thugs

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah stepped in to save a home less man from being heckled by miscreant.

CCTV footage captured Salah stepping in and helping a homeless man being taunted by a group of six thugs at a petrol station reportedly near Anfield.

Salah also gave the homeless man, David Craig, 100 pounds.

"Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me," David Craig told the Sun.

"They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.

"Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch.

"He heard what a group of lads were saying to me, then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years.'"

"I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend.

"He saw what was happening and said something to them and then he went to the cash machine.

"Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him."