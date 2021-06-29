A Unique Cycle Race From Magam to Gulmarg

To keep away the youth from drugs, a young social worker of the Valley, Syed Ali Asghar Rizvi organized a cycle race in the area. This race was aimed to attract the youth of Kashmir Valley to participate in sports activities. This was the first race of its kind from Magam to Gulmarg. Gulmarg is located at an altitude of 8,700 feet above sea level.

This 30-kilometer saw 43 cyclists in the fray, including national and international cyclists and was flagged off by Magam Rizvi staff. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the young cyclists and before the start of the race, physical fitness training was given by the famous fitness expert Imtiaz Dar for the of these cyclists. Social worker Syed Ali Asghar Rizvi told News 18 Urdu that in the future he also intends to organize women’s cycle races. Athletes from other states will also be invited here.

Muhammad Akbar Khan, Waheed Ahmed and Monis Ahmed secured first, second and third positions respectively. International cyclist Muhammad Akbar Khan expressed happiness over getting the first position. He said that cycling from Magam to Gulmarg helped him gain a new experience. Other young cyclists also expressed happiness. Waheed Ahmed who got the second position told News 18 Urdu that he was encouraged to by participating in the race today. He said that Gulmarg is considered as a tourist destination, only but today its identity has emerged in the field of cycling as well.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bupinder Kumar presented the awards. Talking to News18 Urdu, he said that he was very happy this race was held. He said that the youth of Kashmir have a lot of potentials and their capabilities need to be utilized. The DCP also added the district administration would also organize such competitions to provide a better platform to the youth. “There are a lot of skills that need to be honed and a better platform provided. Many cyclists of the valley have proved their mettle in cycling internationally. Other young people should also take part in these like sports activities," he added.

