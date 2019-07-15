If there is one team that symbolises that cricket is a gentleman’s game, it is New Zealand, who have won the heart of every fan with the sportsmanship they have displayed in the World Cup. And it comes from none other than their captain, Kane Williamson, perhaps the nicest guy of the bunch.

While it is easy to be magnanimous after a win, how Williamson and his team took the heartbreaking, and some would say unjust, defeat on the biggest stage, the World Cup final, in his stride deserves all the plaudits.

The New Zealand Captain was adjudged the Player of the Tournament after Sunday’s match for his brilliant performances with the bat and for his captaincy. But the ever-modest player himself appeared to be highly surprised by the decision, as was visible from his reaction. The Kiwi captain was seen exclaiming “Me?!” as he looked at the informer with an incredulous expression on his face, as you can see in the video shared below:

Kane Williamson getting told he’s the player of the tournament cracks me up! “ME?!” pic.twitter.com/yuF79sfUkE — DK not a DJ (@Davidkane11) July 14, 2019

Speaking after the match, he admitted that New Zealand's agonising defeat was "hard to swallow" after his team were beaten on Sunday because they scored less boundaries than the new champions.

Williamson's side came desperately close to winning the World Cup for the first time at Lord's after both the match and the Super Over shoot-out ended tied. England had finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8, then both sides scored 15 in their six-ball Super Overs.

His calm and composed manner was again on display in the post-match conference. Williamson conceded it was the most painful way to lose, but he refused to condemn tournament organisers the International Cricket Council.

"What did they win it on, boundaries? While the emotions are raw it's pretty hard to swallow when two teams work so hard to get to this moment in time," he said.

"We had two attempts to separate us and still couldn't -- it is what it is, the rules are there at the start and they probably never thought they would have to use them."

On being asked on a lighter note if everyone should be a gentleman like him, he replied, “Everyone is allowed to be who they want to be and I think that’s the beauty of this world. Everyone should be the best they can be.”

Williamson was given a standing ovation as he left.