Aaloo Fry, Dinner at Favourite Restaurant, Cake Over Zoom Call: Celebrations That Await Badminton Champions

K V S Krishna is an escatic man. Father of India’s newest Badminton Thomas Cup champion Kidambi Srikant, Krishna didn’t watch the moment his son and his teammates made history. ‘I am too nervous to watch his matches. I only follow the score on an app," Krishna told CNN News18 over a phone call from his native home in Guntur.

His phone has not stopped ringing since Srikant sealed the final points to ensure a 3-0 win for India at the Thomas cup. Krishna says he had not got a chance to speak to his son even 3 hours after the win because he was busy with interviews and celebrations. But he and his wife are preparing a homely welcome for their younger son. “A meal of aloo fry and dinner at his favourite restaurant," Krishna told news18 when asked how the family plans to celebrate when Srikant returns.

Coach P Gopichand, known to be a strict disciplinarian agrees. “They deserve a break from the training, from the strict diet, from the regimen. They deserve a day off to celebrate," he says before adding, “but there isn’t much time left before the next big tournament."

Lakshaya Sen’s mother Nirmala is planning to cut a cake to celebrate the big win. She too had not got a chance to speak to Lakshaya for hours. “His father is there. We will take them both on a zoom call and cut a cake," Nirmala Sen said.

Kidambi Srikant, Lakshay Sen, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ensured a straight 3-0 win for India against 14 times champion Indonesia. M R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila and H S Pranoy were also part of the team that ensured India won the World Cup version of Badminton for the first time ever.

PM Modi congratulated the team over a phone call after the win. The winning team told the PM that after the Quarter Final win they believed they could defeat any team in the championship.

