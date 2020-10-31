Aalyah Mysterio Kisses Murphy Inside the Ring, Goes Against Rey and Dominik

A crazy sequence took place during WWE's SmackDown on Friday night. The interesting chapter featured Aalyah Mysterio's romantic storyline with Murphy. In addition to that, lots of drama from Aalyah's family, including Rey and Dominik, was an essential part of it. The love angle between Aalayah and Murphy also had Seth Rollins walking up to take control.

During the brief segment, Aalyah and Murphy went up to step into the ring together. The two held hands as Murphy took the microphone and apologised to Aalyah's father Rey and brother Dominik. He requested the two to come to the ring so that he can set things right. Buddy Murphy mentioned that he would like to apologize to both Rey and Mysterio for what he has done. Murphy invited the two incessantly saying he wanted to formally address them in person for his past actions.

However, despite his constant appeal none of the two Mysterio men appeared in sight. Aalyah tried to console Murphy saying "it's okay". Suddenly, the music of Seth 'Messiah' Rollins started playing and the man, out of nowhere, started walking towards Aalyah and Murphy. He told Murphy that both he and Buddy know why Rey and Dominik are not giving in to his plea. Rollins said that neither of Rey and Dominik will ever pardon Murphy for what he has done and will always despise him.

Rollins further added that he accepts Murphy and forgives him. He asserted that not only he accepts Aalyah and Murphy's relationship, he embraces it. Rollins even said that he would be glad to get them married if they wanted to.

Rollins then proceeded to talk to Aalyah, saying that her father is "controlling" and Dominik is "jealous."

It was then that a furious Dominik took on Rollins attacking him inside the ring. The tables turned when Rollins countered with a reply and Murphy stepped in to save Dominik. However, Dominik soon pushed Rollins out when Rey pummeled Murphy. He and Dominik together tried to sally Murphy when Aalyah stepped in. She went against her family and defended Murphy. She asked Rey to stop hurting him.

The raging father demanded Aalyah to leave Murphy and go with them. She turned away and told her brother and father that she loves Murphy. Rey and Dominik started walking out when Aalyah kissed Murphy inside the ring as her family watched.