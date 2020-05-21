Aarogya Setu App Compulsory for Athletes and Staff, No Sparring in Training for Contact Sports

For all contact sports, sparring has been declared a prohibited activity during training as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday revealed the Standard Operating Procedure for the resumption of training but did not say when exactly it will resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAI has also made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all athletes and staff and calls for strict social distancing at training venues. The latest protocols in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic also state that all training equipment will also be disinfected after each use while the gyms can be accessed in shifts.

A six-member committee, headed by Bharadwaj, formulated the protocol.

"Resumption of training will depend on local administration's approval," SAI secretary Rohit Bhardwaj in an online press conference to unveil the SOP said.

Increased sanitation measures and stringent supervision of athletes' health are also among a slew of measures to prevent the deadly infection.

The Home Ministry has allowed the opening of sports complexes and stadia in its guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. However, SAI sidestepped queries on when exactly training can resume.

