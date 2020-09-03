Aaron Mauger Out As Head Coach Of Super Rugby's Highlanders

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Officials for the Highlanders Super Rugby team say they will not renew the contract of head coach and former All Black Aaron Mauger.

Under Mauger the Highlanders finished fourth among New Zealands five teams in this years hastily-arranged Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament, winning three of nine games.

Mauger took over in 2018 from Jamie Joseph, who led the Highlanders to the 2015 Super Rugby title and went on to coach Japan. The Dunedin-based Highlanders won 20, lost 24 and drew four matches with Mauger in charge.

Results are key to proving the quality of the structures you have put in places as a head coach, said Mauger, who previously coached the Leicester Tigers in the English premiership.

As our on-field results during my tenure havent been at the level weve all aspired to, its the head coach who must take responsibility.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clarke said the Highlanders would take time before announcing a replacement.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports