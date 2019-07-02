Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Abdul Razzaq Brings up Shami's Religion to Question India's Bowling Performance, Gets Panned

Abdul Razzaq said Mohammed Shami is bowling well for India as he is Muslim as he proceeded to criticise the other Indian bowler.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 2, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Abdul Razzaq Brings up Shami's Religion to Question India's Bowling Performance, Gets Panned
Source: AP Photo
Abdul Razzaq seems to just love making the headlines as the former Pakistan all-rounder made controversial headlines while commenting on India's loss against England.

Razzaq praised Mohammed Shami for his performances and said he is doing well as he is a Muslim. He even criticised the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for not living up to expectations.

Mohammed Shami has been in tremendous form with the ball, picking up 13 wickets from just 3 games - 4 wickets against Afghanistan (including a hat-trick), 4 wickets against West Indies and then picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in India's first loss of the World Cup against England.

Speaking to a local Pakistani news channel, Razzaq said: "Shami to hai bhi Musalman, jo ki achi baat hai. Wo pura jor laga raha tha match mein (Translation- Shami is a Muslim, which is a good thing and he was trying his best in the match)".

Here see for yourself:

Fans on social media were not happy with Razzaq's comments, as they blasted the former Pakistan all-rounder.

India's loss meant that the road to the World Cup semi-final became a little bumpier for Pakistan, as they now need to hope that New Zealand can defeat England as they try to win against Bangladesh for a spot in the final four of the World Cup.

Read full article
