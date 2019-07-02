Abdul Razzaq Brings up Shami's Religion to Question India's Bowling Performance, Gets Panned
Abdul Razzaq said Mohammed Shami is bowling well for India as he is Muslim as he proceeded to criticise the other Indian bowler.
Source: AP Photo
Abdul Razzaq seems to just love making the headlines as the former Pakistan all-rounder made controversial headlines while commenting on India's loss against England.
Razzaq praised Mohammed Shami for his performances and said he is doing well as he is a Muslim. He even criticised the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for not living up to expectations.
Mohammed Shami has been in tremendous form with the ball, picking up 13 wickets from just 3 games - 4 wickets against Afghanistan (including a hat-trick), 4 wickets against West Indies and then picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in India's first loss of the World Cup against England.
Speaking to a local Pakistani news channel, Razzaq said: "Shami to hai bhi Musalman, jo ki achi baat hai. Wo pura jor laga raha tha match mein (Translation- Shami is a Muslim, which is a good thing and he was trying his best in the match)".
Here see for yourself:
Don't understand why religion has to be mentioned when looking at the performance of the Indian bowling attack #CWC19 🙄 pic.twitter.com/A3INMEEBP7
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 1, 2019
Fans on social media were not happy with Razzaq's comments, as they blasted the former Pakistan all-rounder.
Mr. Cricket expert Shami is not taking wickets coz he is Musalman but coz he has trained himself for years to do that.Indian team has only Indians but u won't understand coz ur nation is built on the basis of religion but v hv only Indians. #INDvBAN — Pappu Gandhi (@pappugitaly) July 1, 2019
Razzaq is losing it fast. The kind of statements he has been making are shameful.
However, I would like to apologize to Hindu Community. Such brainless people are NOT a true representation of 🇵🇰#TeamIndia #ViratKohli #WeHaveWeWill #INDvBAN #BANvIND
— Think Out Loud With Saboor (@thinkloudsaboor) July 1, 2019
Razzaq has lost it nowadays!
— Ahmed Malik🇵🇰 (@4hmedm4lik) July 1, 2019
😀😀mohmad shami musalman he es liye 5 wicket liya😁😁humare team me koi hindu ya musalman nehi hota only indian hota he.... Criticism kar na alag bad aur 3rd grade soach alag bat.. Ye bat bi he crickters ho jane se koi educated nehi ho jata he?? Dimag ki ilaz jaruri — BIPLAV (@biplavsethi5) July 1, 2019
India's loss meant that the road to the World Cup semi-final became a little bumpier for Pakistan, as they now need to hope that New Zealand can defeat England as they try to win against Bangladesh for a spot in the final four of the World Cup.
