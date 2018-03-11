English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhinav Bindra Lauds India's Show at Shooting World Cup
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has lauded the brilliant performances of Indian shooters at the ongoing the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, saying the future augurs well for the sport.
New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has lauded the brilliant performances of Indian shooters at the ongoing the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, saying the future augurs well for the sport.
India are set to finish on top of the medals tally for the first time in an ISSF World Cup after clinching as many as four golds, one silver and four bronze medals.
medals.
Young Akhil Sheoran clinched the gold medal in men's 50m rifle 3 position today and joined the likes of Shahzar Rizvi, Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Anjum Moudgil had put India on top of the medal standings with their performances over the last week.
Bindra said shooting is in safe hands and the current lot has what it takes to be Olympic champions in future.
"The Indian Shooting Teams performance at Mexico starts a new era in Indian shooting. The future is in extremely safe hands &am confident that the young athletes have the ingredients to take them to the very top of the Olympic podium. Congratulations to all," Bindra tweeted.
The Beijing Olympics 10m air rifle gold medallist also had words of appreciation for the coaches and support staff of the shooting contingent.
"Also a special mention for all the Junior Team Coaches and support staff who have worked tirelessly away from the spotlight and bright lights to lay a strong foundation which has resulted in all the medals. They must be empowered to further their work," Bindra wrote.
India are set to finish on top of the medals tally for the first time in an ISSF World Cup after clinching as many as four golds, one silver and four bronze
medals.
Young Akhil Sheoran clinched the gold medal in men's 50m rifle 3 position today and joined the likes of Shahzar Rizvi, Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Anjum Moudgil had put India on top of the medal standings with their performances over the last week.
Bindra said shooting is in safe hands and the current lot has what it takes to be Olympic champions in future.
"The Indian Shooting Teams performance at Mexico starts a new era in Indian shooting. The future is in extremely safe hands &am confident that the young athletes have the ingredients to take them to the very top of the Olympic podium. Congratulations to all," Bindra tweeted.
The Indian Shooting Teams performance at Mexico starts a new era in Indian shooting. The future is in extremely safe hands &am confident that the young athletes have the ingredients to take them to the very top of the Olympic podium. Congratulations to all.— Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) March 11, 2018
The Beijing Olympics 10m air rifle gold medallist also had words of appreciation for the coaches and support staff of the shooting contingent.
"Also a special mention for all the Junior Team Coaches and support staff who have worked tirelessly away from the spotlight and bright lights to lay a strong foundation which has resulted in all the medals. They must be empowered to further their work," Bindra wrote.
