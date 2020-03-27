SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Abhinav Bindra Promises No Lay-offs in His Organisations Amid Coronavirus Crisis

File photo of Abhinav Bindra. (Photo Credit: @Athlete365)

Abhinav Bindra announced none from his two organisation will lose their jobs amid coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: India's lone Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has announced that there will be no lay-offs in his two organisations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked fears of a global recession.

The novel coronavirus has already claimed 18 lives in India while the global death toll has crossed 23,000.

"I can't claim to do much as India fights the corona pandemic but, despite, the uncertainty I am committed to my team for the foreseeable future. I will carry the load for as long as I can. Till we are back to helping our patients,athletes and clients," Bindra tweeted.

Bindra runs two separate entities -- Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF) and Facility for Physical Excellence (ABTP) which has multiple centres across India.

