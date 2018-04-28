English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Bag Bronze in Archery World Cup
India ended their campaign with a bronze medal in the compound mixed pair event at stage one of the Archery World Cup here on Saturday
Twitter/ KL University
Shanghai: India ended their campaign with a bronze medal in the compound mixed pair event at stage one of the Archery World Cup here on Saturday. In hunt for three bronze medals, India could only succeed in the mixed pair event when Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam combined to prevail over the Turkish team of Yesim Bostan and Demir Elmaagacli 154-148.
Bostan and Elmaagacli were no match to the Indian pair who led 39-35 in the first end with three perfect 10s including one X. Verma and Jyothi extended the lead by 78-73 after the second end and continued their consistent show in the final end with another 39 to win by six points.
India however lost both their matches in the men's and women's compound team events. India thus ended their campaign with just one medal as none of the recurve archers are in medal fray. Dutch trio of Sanne de Laat, Jody Vermeulen and Martine Couwenberg beat India's Jyothi, Madhumita Kumari and Muskan Kirar 223-221 to take bronze in the compound team.
A point down after the first six arrows, the Dutch team found itself with a two-point lead after the third end, 167-165, which it held through the last six arrows to win the match. Frenchmen Seb Peineau, PJ Deloche and Jean Philippe Boulch won the compound men's bronze medal over India with a 234-232 scoreline.
Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
