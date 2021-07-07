Abhishek Verma was born on August 1, 1989 in Haryana and took up shooting as a hobby. While pursuing a degree in law, he first learned about the sport of shooting in 2015. Little did he know at the time that his fascination for the sport would turn him into one of the most successful Indian shooters.

Born to AK Verma and Kusum Verma, he began shooting competitively only at the age 27.

Abhishek began his competitive career in shooting with the All India University games where he made it to the fifth place, which further motivated him to take part in the Shooting Nationals in 2015. He bagged his first national medal in the Kerala Shooting Nationals which lifted him from 75th to 12th position.

His consistent performance at trials got him a chance to compete at the ISSF World Cup, held in Munich, Germany and he has won multiple medals at the global event.

Age – 31 years

Sports/Disciple – Shooting

World Ranking – 3rd as of March 1, 2020 by ISSF

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2021 (upcoming)

Major Achievements

World Championships

• Silver – World Championships, 2018 Changwon

• Gold – World Cup, 2019 Bejing

• Gold – World Cup, 2019 Rio de Janeiro

Asian Shooting Championships

• Bronze – Asian Games, 2018 Jakarta

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Abhishek’s gold medal winning performance in the 10m pistol event at the 2019 Beijing ISSF World Cup helped him secure a berth for India at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9. He is currently training hard under the supervision of his personal coach Omendra Singh.

Recent Performances

Abhishek shot to fame when he bagged his first international Silver medal in the 10m air pistol in the World Championships, held in Changwon in 2018. At the Asian Games held in the same year, he clinched a bronze. Counted among one of the promising shooters for the Tokyo Olympics 2021,

He bagged gold medals at ISSF World Cups in Beijing and Rio in 2019. At the Beijing event, he surpassed 2008 Olympic champion Pang Wei and humbled Oleh Omelchuck – the former world file holder in 10-metre air pistol event.

Abhishek clinched a bronze at the Delhi ISSF World Cup held in March this year as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here