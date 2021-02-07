News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Abmas Carries Oral Roberts Over North Dakota St. 80-74

Abmas Carries Oral Roberts Over North Dakota St. 80-74

Max Abmas had 25 points as Oral Roberts topped North Dakota State 80-74 on Saturday night. Kevin Obanor added 23 points for the Golden Eagles. Obanor also had 17 rebounds.

FARGO, N.D.: Max Abmas had 25 points as Oral Roberts topped North Dakota State 80-74 on Saturday night. Kevin Obanor added 23 points for the Golden Eagles. Obanor also had 17 rebounds.

RJ Glasper had 10 points for Oral Roberts (10-8, 7-3 Summit League).

Rocky Kreuser had 20 points for the Bison (11-9, 11-4). Sam Griesel added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jarius Cook had 11 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 5 points.

The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 61-54 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


