About 250 Fans Allowed Into Atlético's Copa Del Rey Game

MADRID: A crowd of about 250 people will be allowed to watch Cardassar play Atltico Madrid in a Copa del Rey match this month, marking the return of fans to a top soccer competition in Spain.

Fourth-division club Cardassar announced on Wednesday that its Dec. 16 game against visiting Atltico will have a limited number of fans at the Es Moleter stadium in the Balearic Islands.

Cardassar said 150 children and 100 club members will have access to tickets. Fifty members of the media will also be in the stadium.

Fans are yet to be allowed back into league matches in Spain, which was one of the worst-affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic and has seen a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

