‘Absolute Disgrace’: Bookmaker Refunds Bets Placed on New Zealand, Says Punters Shouldn’t Pay For ICC Ineptness

Describing the fashion in which the World Cup final between England and New Zealand was decided as an “absolute disgrace”, leading Australian bookmaker Sportsbet has refunded those who put money on the Black Caps to win the match.

The company said it had refunded a total sum of 426,223 Australian dollars (Rs 2.05 crore) to 11, 458 people after England lifted the title because they hit more boundaries after the 100 overs and the Super Over both ended in a tie.

Sportsbet spokesperson Rich Hummerston said it wouldn't be fair to take money off New Zealand fans because the Black Caps technically didn't lose.

"Punters who backed New Zealand in both the head to head and the outright tournament market will be refunded their stakes in bonus bets. Let's not beat around the bush, for a World Cup to be decided in that manner is an absolute disgrace, and the punters shouldn't have to pay for the ineptness of the ICC," Hummerston said.

The manner in which the outcome of the tie was decided, the boundary rule, has triggered a controversy, with many former cricketers and fans ridiculing the farcical finish to the finale.

Many said that as neither team deserved to lose, the trophy should have been shared between them. Others slammed the ICC and said it was a bizarre and arbitrary rule as any metric like “singles” could have also been chosen to decide the winner.

Other still said that the finish proved that cricket was a batsman’s game and asked why boundaries, and not wickets, were considered the decided.