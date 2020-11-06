News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Abu Dhabi Royal Close To Buying English Soccer Club Derby

A member of Abu Dhabis royal family has agreed to a deal to buy English soccer club Derby, the seconddivision team where Wayne Rooney plays.

DERBY, England: A member of Abu Dhabis royal family has agreed to a deal to buy English soccer club Derby, the second-division team where Wayne Rooney plays.

Derby said Friday a deal in principle has been reached with Derventio Holdings Limited, which is controlled by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan. He is the cousin of the owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour.

The purchase of the club is expected to close very soon, Derby said after being given the green light by the English Football League.

Derby, which is captained by the 35-year-old Rooney, is coached by former Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu and is in next-to-last place in the Championship after 10 games of the season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: November 06, 2020, 17:30 IST
