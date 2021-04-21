AC Milan Opt Out, Juventus Say European Super League Can't Go Ahead

AC Milan have withdrawn from the European Super League (ESL) amid a backlash from fans around the world, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

“The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport,” Milan said in a statement.

The US-owned outfit become the ninth team out of 12 to abandon the project.

Current Format a Failure

Italian champions Juventus, one of the driving forces behind the new European Super League said the project could not go ahead as planned after the withdrawal of most of the 12 founding teams.

“(Juventus) believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived,” the Turin club said in a statement.

Remain Convinced: Andrea Agnelli

Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli said the tournament can’t go ahead but adding he still believed in the merits of the Super League despite the overwhelming criticism and had no regrets about how the breakaway had been conducted.

“I remain convinced of the beauty of that project,” Agnelli told Reuters, saying it would have been the best competition in the world. “But admittedly … I mean, I don’t think that that project is now still up and running.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here