AC Milan Set to Reward Gattuso With New Contract
AC Milan have confirmed that coach Gennaro Gattuso will be rewarded with a new contract this Easter.
File image of Milan coach Gattutso. (AFP Image)
Gattuso, the club's former youth team coach, took over the seven-time European champions from Vincenzo Montella last November and has rekindled the club's season as they sit within the Europa League spots and with hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
"When we open our eggs this Easter, we're going to find Gennaro Gattuso's renewal inside," the club's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli told journalists.
Gattuso is still on the same wage he earned when in charge of the youth team -- a reported 120,000 euros ($150,000) a year -- making him the lowest-paid coach in the Italian top-flight.
His new deal would be around the two million euro ($2.4 million) per season, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
"I've been telling you for some time, although perhaps you only know him as a player, that Rino (Gattuso) is already an important coach and in the future will be one of the best in the world, so it's only right that Milan keep hold of him.
"We are working to start a new era with Gattuso, because we believe he is the right coach for a Milan that must be a protagonist over the next few years."
Gattuso -- an AC Milan player from 1999-2012 -- has guided the northern Italian side on a 10-game unbeaten streak in Serie A, including eight wins, ahead of Saturday's game against champions Juventus in Turin.
Italian media reports suggest he could sign the new deal prior to the city derby against Inter Milan on April 4.
"We all want it (contract), Rino like all of us, we just need to find the right time to do what we have to do," added Mirabelli.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
