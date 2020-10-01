AC Milan Sign 20-year-old Norwegian Striker Jens Petter Hauge

AC Milan have signed 20-year-old Norwegian striker Jens Petter Hauge from Bodo/Glimt, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

Hauge has played for Norway at youth level, although he has yet to make his senior debut, and scored 35 goals in 118 games for Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian club where he was developed.

The specialist website Transfermarkt said Milan had signed Hauge for five million euros ($5.87 million).

The seven-times European champions have had a quiet transfer window, spending around 22 million euros, and their main signings have been midfielders Sandro Tonali and Brahim Diaz, on loan from Brescia and Real Madrid respectively.

Milan have also bought Alexis Saelemaekers and Simon Kjaer, who were initially signed on loan in January.