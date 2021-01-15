Academy Award-winning Actor Matthew McConaughey Hints at WWE Appearance

Academy award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has given many powerful performances on the silver screen over the years that have earned him a unique place among the Hollywood biggies. He just might have something special in store for millions of his fans who would love to see him in a new avatar. Alright, alright, alright, the actor might feature on one of fans’ favourite shows – the WWE.

The 51-year-old actor has hinted that he might make an appearance on the wrestling show but stopped short of saying too much.

“I’ll say not too much 'cause as you know, can't say too much about these things,” the actor said. “But it is something that interests me,” he said in a conversation with Maria Menounos on her podcast, Better Together.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor said he enjoys watching WWE and he does so with his kids - Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8, who also are avid fans of the show. The kids often have arguments with the actor and among each other about whether the show is real or if it is scripted or fake.

“I love the suspension and disbelief, 'cause my kids and I watch it,” McConaughey said. He said the kids are starting to get it as they say, “Oh this is fake” to which the actor replies, “What are you talking about? No way!”

McConaughey recalled a conversation he had with WWE superstar-turned actor Dwayne Johnson in which the latter talked about his storyline changing from being a good guy to a bad one.

McConaughey appeared on the talk show to discuss his new book titled Greenlights, which includes stories and insights from his life. Published in October last year, the book promises to offer life lessons from the actor’s journey to motivate people and give them advice about navigating crises and be successful without compromising one’s values. The book originated from journals that the actor began to write from when he was fourteen.

While there’s not much clarity about his WWE plans, his next Hollywood project is Sing 2, an animation movie in which he has lent his voice to the main character.