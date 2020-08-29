SPORTS

Aces Cruise By Liberty 80-63, Clinch Playoff Spot

Aja Wilson had 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, Dearica Hamby added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 8063 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

BRADENTON, Fla.: Aja Wilson had 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, Dearica Hamby added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 80-63 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

It was tied at 56 at the end of the third quarter before Las Vegas opened the fourth on a 13-0 run. Another 8-0 spurt made it 77-58, and the Aces cruised by outscoring the Liberty 24-7 in the frame.

Sugar Rodgers scored 12 points for Las Vegas (12-3), which has won four straight. Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry each had 10 points.

Amanda Zahui B grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds to set a single-game record for New York, passing Tina Charles 19 in 2017. The WNBA record is 24, set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 2003.

Paris Kea scored a career-high 14 points to pace New York (2-13). Kiah Stokes had 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: August 29, 2020, 11:55 PM IST
