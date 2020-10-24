News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Achraf Hakimi Set to Return for Inter Milan after Two Negative Coronavirus Tests

Achraf Hakimi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Achraf Hakimi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Achraf Hakimi, who was asymptomatic, returned with two negative Covid-19 tests after a positive one in midweek.

Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi on Saturday said he was ready to return to action after two negative tests for coronavirus. "I'm back," Hakimi wrote on Twitter. The Moroccan international missed Inter Milan's Champions League 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach in midweek after testing positive hours before kick-off.

The 21-year-old, who was asymptomatic, on Friday returned a first negative test and had a second test immediately after, Inter Milan said.

Antonio Conte's side are hopeful he will be authorised to join his teammates for Saturday's Serie A match at Genoa. Inter Milan are sixth in the table, five points behind leaders AC Milan, who won last weekend's derby 2-1.

Hakimi joined Inter from Real Madrid in the close-season after a successful two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund.


