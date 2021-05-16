ACM vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Serie A 2020-21 between AC Milan vs Cagliari: We are into the penultimate round in the 2020/21 Serie A season. The race to book a slot in the UEFA Champions League has intensified and in this bid, AC Milan will take on Cagliari at San Siro in what will be the last match of the day.

AC Milan have been on a downward spiral ever since the new year set in and now, they have to battle it out for even a top four finish. However, they will be enthused with their last result where they beat Davide Nicola’s Torino 7-0 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

On the other hand, Cagliari have been in great form after being in the relegation zone. Over the past month, the side has bagged 14 points from the available 18 in their last six league outings. This has seen the side placed 16th ahead of this match and are five clear of the relegation zone.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Cagliari: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan come into this match without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and there are also doubts over young Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali.

For Cagliari, the injury list is a long one and players like Gaston Pereiro, Arturo Calabresi, Riccardo Sottil, Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz will not be able to feature in this match.

ACM vs CAG Live Streaming

Most of the Series A 2020-21 matches can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.

ACM vs CAG Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 17 at the San Siro, in Milan. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.

ACM vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rafael Leao

Vice-Captain: Leonardo Pavoletti

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin

Midfielders: Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Alfred Duncan, Nahitan Nandez

Strikers: Rafael Leao, Leonardo Pavoletti

ACM vs CAG Probable XIs

AC Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic

Cagliari: Alessio Cragno, Gabriele Zappa, Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Razvan Marin, Alfred Duncan, Nahitan Nandez, Radja Nainggolan, Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

