ACM vs INT Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Derby della Madonnina, which has always been extremely significant in Serie A will now play big in both AC Milan and Inter Milan’s chances as they look to end Juventus’ spell of nine years of dominating the Serie A.

AC Milan have started to hit a slide at just the wrong time. They spent a majority of the season at the top of Serie A and were only recently overtaken by their city rivals.

As far as the recent history of this fixture is concerned, Inter Milan are the slight favourites as they have won four out of the last five Serie A meetings between the two sides. AC Milan have only won one of those.

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan vs Inter Milan game will commence at 07:30 PM IST.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.

Sunday, February 21 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders: Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

ACM vs INT, Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Frank Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

ACM vs INT, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs AC Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku