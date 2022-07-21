Actor R Madhavan in Awe of Kalinga Stadium After Son Vedaant Creates History

Veteran actor R Madhavan was blown away by the infrastructure and development around the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The actor was all praise for the architectural marvel of the stadium as he came up with a play on the tagline associated with the state.

“#Odisha is no longer India’s best kept secret, it’s known to all”, said @ActorMadhavan during his visit to Kalinga Stadium at the #AquaticNationals2022. Hear him out! pic.twitter.com/mfafkNLmIL — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) July 20, 2022

“This is my first visit to Odisha and I’m completely blown by the way the whole city is organised. And on top of that, to come to the Kalinga Stadium and see why it is called India’s best-kept secret. I don’t think it should be a secret anymore, simply because the facilities are world-class and outstanding,” said the movie star from South India.

“Now there is structural excellence which is evident, but, more than that, I think the spirit of the people involved and the spirit of the people who are making this happen is actually the spirit of the champions. I’m very impressed and would like to wish them all the very best.”

“The vision is extraordinary. They are very progressive and futuristic in the construction as well and are tied up with absolutely the right people. I believe they are one of the biggest sponsors for hockey in India,” he continued.

“I’ve seen the swimming pool, the Biju Patnaik swimming pool. which is brilliant. They are also coming up with a new all-indoor swimming pool which will be helpful for hosting international competitions.”

“I think Odisha is soon going to be one of the centres of excellence for sports in the nation and I wish the entire team all the very best.”

The actor went on to meet with the chief minister of the state of Odisha, Mr Naveen Patnaik, who welcomed the star and his family. The CM congratulated Madavan’s son, Vedaant, who set a new meet record in the 1500m freestyle swimming event at the 48th national junior aquatics championships.

Popular actor @ActorMadhavan today met CM @Naveen_Odisha He praised the Aquatic Centre coming up at Kalinga Stadium. The famous actor is in the city for #AquaticNationals2022 at Kalinga Stadium. CM congratulated his son Vedaant for the meet record in 1500m freestyle swimming pic.twitter.com/BHOLzKp6BL — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) July 21, 2022

Vedaant, who represents Maharashtra, clocked in a time of 16:01.73 as he lead the pack with pace and excellent stroke to set a new record at the Biju Patnaik swimming pool at the Kalinga Stadium.

