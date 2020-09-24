Actor Ryan Reynolds Looking To Invest In Welsh Soccer Club

WREXHAM, Wales: Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be making an unlikely foray into the soccer business.

Wrexham, a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, revealed Wednesday that Reynolds and McElhenney are the two extremely well-known individuals the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).

Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the Deadpool movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Wrexham has been a fan-owned club since 2011. Members of its supporters trust voted at a special general meeting Tuesday in favor of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.

In due course, Wrexham said in a statement, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.

The National League the division in which Wrexham plays has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

