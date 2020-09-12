Acuña Leaves Game After Fouling Ball Off Foot; No Fracture

WASHINGTON: Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acua Jr. left Friday’s game at Washington after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning.

X-rays revealed no fracture and Acua is considered day to day, the team announced.

The 21-year-old slugger went down on one knee after he fouled off the pitch from Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Acua tried to walk off the injury before he was helped off the field by manager Brian Snitker and a trainer. He did not put weight on his left leg as he left the field.

Enter Inciarte replaced Acua in center.

Acua is batting .280 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs. He had homered in Atlanta’s previous two games.

