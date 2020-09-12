SPORTS

Acuña Leaves Game After Fouling Ball Off Foot; No Fracture

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, left, taps the head of Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) as Acuna is helped out of the field after fouling a ball off his left foot during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acua Jr. left Friday's game at Washington after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning.

WASHINGTON: Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acua Jr. left Friday’s game at Washington after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning.

X-rays revealed no fracture and Acua is considered day to day, the team announced.

The 21-year-old slugger went down on one knee after he fouled off the pitch from Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Acua tried to walk off the injury before he was helped off the field by manager Brian Snitker and a trainer. He did not put weight on his left leg as he left the field.

Enter Inciarte replaced Acua in center.

Acua is batting .280 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs. He had homered in Atlanta’s previous two games.

  • First Published: September 12, 2020, 6:21 AM IST
