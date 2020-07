AD vs LAD Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Baseball 2020, Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

Arizona Diamondbacks (AD) will be up against Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in their next Major League Baseball 2020 match. The fixture will commence from 7:10 am on Thursday July 31.

In terms of previous fixture Arizona Diamondbacks have lost the match to Rangers on July 30 by 4-7 while Los Angeles Dodgers were on the winning side of the match against Astros by 4-2 on the same date.

AD vs LAD Dream11 Predictions

Captain: Jay

Vice-captain: Peralta

Outfielders: Peterson, Jay, Peralta

Infielders: Lux, Turner, Escobar, Lamb

Pitcher: Smith

Catcher: Barnes

Major League Baseball 2020 Arizona Diamondbacks Probable IX vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Jay, Peralta, Escobar, Lamb, Smith, Calhoun, Locastro, Cron, Ahmed

Major League Baseball 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers Probable IX vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Pederson, Lux, Turner, Barnes, Betts, Muncy, Bellinger, Kershaw, McKinstry