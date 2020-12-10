Adam Eaton And White Sox Finalize $8 Million, 1-year Deal

CHICAGO:

Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million.

Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo Lpez. That trade was made one a day after the White Sox dealt former ace Chris Sale to Boston for infielder Yon Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, launching a rebuild that helped vault Chicago to the playoffs last season.

Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.

Eaton replaces Nomar Mazara, who struggled last season after being acquired from Texas. Eaton figures to play alongside Gold Glove center fielder Luis Robert, with slugger Eloy Jimnez in left and Adam Engel likely the fourth outfielder.

