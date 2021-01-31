News18 Logo

Adewunmi Lifts SIU-Edwardsville Over UT Martin 76-60
1-MIN READ

Adewunmi Lifts SIU-Edwardsville Over UT Martin 76-60

MARTIN, Tenn.: Mike Adewunmi had 20 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville topped UT Martin 76-60 on Saturday.

Sidney Wilson had 18 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-6, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added nine rebounds. Lamar Wright had six points and five blocks.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville posted a season-high 20 assists.

Anthony Thomas scored a season-high 24 points for the Skyhawks (5-10, 3-8). Jaron Williams added 13 points. Ajani Kennedy had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


