Adil Kalyanpur, Sidharth Rawat and Arjun Khade Get Wildcards for Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger

Local lad Adil Kalyanpur, Sidharth Rawat and Arjun Khade have been handed wildcards for the upcoming second leg of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger that begins on Monday, with the qualifiers being held on Sunday along with the singles final of Bengaluru Open 1.

Incidentally, all three had played the qualifying event of Bengaluru Open 1, with only Khade having made it to the main rounds where he had lost in the first round of the main draw while Rawat and Kalyanpur had lost in the first round of the qualifiers.

“I am thankful to KSLTA for having given me a wildcard for the main event. I did play three good rounds this week and I look forward to improving my performance," said the 28-year-old Khade.

Kalyanpur, who suffered defeat at the hands of another Indian Sasikumar Mukund in the qualifiers, said that the experience had helped him improve his game. “I have put in an extra effort to repair my mistakes and I will try and use this opportunity given by KSLTA to my best," said the 22-year-old.

Rawat, who had last won an ITF title in 2019, said: “I will try to use the wildcard to the best of my ability," said the 28-year-old who had lost to another qualifier Gabriel Decamps of Brazil who incidentally has reached the semi-final stage until now.

