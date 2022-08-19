CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » Sports » Adille Sumariwalla, Dian Edulji Among SJAM Lifetime Achievement Awards Winners
1-MIN READ

Adille Sumariwalla, Dian Edulji Among SJAM Lifetime Achievement Awards Winners

By: Sports Desk

Last Updated: August 19, 2022, 17:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Diana Edulji was part of CoA that conducted day-to-day operations of BCCI. (AFP Photo)

Diana Edulji was part of CoA that conducted day-to-day operations of BCCI. (AFP Photo)

The SJAM’s Executive Committee decided on this year’s honours list during its meeting at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on August 18

The Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai (SJAM) has decided to award SJAM Lifetime Achievement honours to the following for their contribution to the development of sport over an extended period of time.

The SJAM’s Executive Committee decided on this year’s honours list during its meeting at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on August 18.

Diana Edulji, Prof. Ratnakar Shetty, Adille Sumariwalla, MM Somaya and Sheila Kanungo will be feted along with some senior sports journalists at the Association’s 2021-2022 awards function for sports persons in the coming months.

The SJAM Lifetime Achievement Awardees.

1.Adille Sumariwalla (Athletics)
2.Diana Edulji (Cricket)
3.MM Somaya (Hockey)
4.Sheila Kanungo (Shooting)
5.Prof. Ratnakar Shetty (Administrator, Cricket)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

first published:August 19, 2022, 17:10 IST
last updated:August 19, 2022, 17:10 IST