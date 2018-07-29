GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Aditi Ashok Falls Back on Windy Day at Scottish Open

Aditi Ashok had a nightmarish back nine with six bogeys in last eight holes as she fell to four-over 75 in the third round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aditi Ashok Falls Back on Windy Day at Scottish Open
Aditi Ashok. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Gullane: Aditi Ashok had a nightmarish back nine with six bogeys in last eight holes as she fell to four-over 75 in the third round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

The Indian slipped from T-17 to T-45 on an extremely windy day at the Gullane Golf Club.

Overall she had seven bogeys and three birdies and she is now one-over 214 for 54 holes.

Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang lead the pack at eight-under par through 54 holes after facing extremely windy conditions yesterday.

Playing in the final group, both players shot two-over par 73 in the third round to hold a one-stroke advantage over Minjee Lee (-7), with fellow LPGA winners Haeji Kang (-6), So Yeon Ryu (-6) and Carlota Ciganda (-5) close behind.

Only 18 of the 80 players in the field shot under par in the third round at Gullane Golf Club.

The third round scoring average (73.180) was nearly two strokes higher than the second round (71.217) and almost a full stroke above the first round (72.309).

No players in the final seven groups of the day shot under par on Saturday when the winds picked up in the afternoon.

American Tiffany Joh led the Ladies Scottish Open through the first and second rounds, but a round of 9-over par 80 on Saturday set her way back in T-7 at 4-under.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...