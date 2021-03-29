sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»Aditi Ashok Finishes T-41 as Inbee Park Wins Kia Classic
1-MIN READ

Aditi Ashok Finishes T-41 as Inbee Park Wins Kia Classic

Aditi Ashok (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Aditi Ashok (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Aditi Ashok ended with an even par 288 to finish tied 44th at the Kia Classic.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok added a second successive one-under 71 to finish tied 44th at the Kia Classic here. Aditi, playing her third event of the year, ended with an even par 288.

The 23-year-old’s previous two starts this year were tied-23rd at LPGA Drive On Championship and tied-48th at Gainbridge LPGA. Meanwhile, Inbee Park (70) completed a start-to-finish win to kick-start her LPGA Tour season.

The 32-year-old South Korean star finished at 14-under 274, opening with rounds of 66, 69 and 69 for her 21st LPGA Tour title. She had finished second at this tournament in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 29, 2021, 14:39 IST