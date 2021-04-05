Aditi Ashok Finishes T-67th at 2021 ANA Inspiration

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot an even par 72 in the final round for a tame Tied 67th place finish at the 2021 ANA Inspiration, the first of the five women’s Majors each year, here. Aditi’s final round of 72 with three birdies and three bogeys saw her finish at 4-over 292 for the week in Tied-67th place, which was way below her expectations.

Thailand’s 21-year-old rookie Patty Tavatanakit claimed her first major victory, closing out with a blemish-free 68 in the final round. Starting the final day five shots clear of a formidable chasing pack which included the world No.1 and four past ANA Inspiration champions, Patty held on for a win.

The strongest of her challengers turned out to be the 2016 Champion, Lydia Ko, who surged up the leaderboard with a stunning final round of 62 and finished just two shots back in second place.