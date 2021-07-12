Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Aditi Ashok, Golf

Born in Bengaluru, Aditi Ashok started playing golf since she was five and used to drag her parents to practice on the few courses that were available then. Now, Aditi’s father works as her caddie. Before that, her father worked in real estate and her mother in human resources and radio.

Youngest on the golf courses of the Rio Olympics, Aditi has carried India’s flag from amateur to professional golf tournaments, Youth Asian Games to Olympics.

Aditi is the only Indian to score Ladies PGA Tour. Experts say that her rise typifies the surging power of women in Indian sports. Her ability to handle pressure has been praised by her trainers.

Age – 23

Sports/Discipline – Golf

Working Ranking - 179

First Olympic Games - Rio 2016

Major Achievements

World Championships

41st - Women’s Golf, 2016 Olympics, Rio

11th - 2014 Youth Olympics, China

21st - Mixed Golf Team — 2014 Youth Olympics, China

Asian Games

8th - Women’s team, 2014 Asian Games, China

10th - Women’s Golf, 2013 Youth Asian Games, China

Golf Tours

Winner - Women’s Golf, 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour

Winner - Women’s Golf, 2017 Hero Women’s Indian Open, Ladies European Tour

7th - Women’s Golf, 2018 LPGA Mediheal Championship, Ladies PGA Tour

Winner - Women’s Golf, 2016 Qatar Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Being the lone Indian golfer on the European Tour and India’s best woman golfer, Aditi Ashok made the cut for Tokyo Olympics at the 45th spot in the ranking list.

She is the only female golfer to represent India in Tokyo.

Recent Performances

Holding a world ranking of 179, Aditi’s career has seen quite the surge. In 2019, she made the cut to the final round of 13 LPGA tour events out of 22, twice finishing 6th. She achieved a 66th world ranking after finishing 6th in the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic in 2018. Winning the 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, she added 14 points to her rating, shooting her world ranking to 81. Having won the qualifying round, Ashok entered Ladies European Tour in 2017 as LET Rookie of the Year.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Aditi Ashok, who was the youngest player in the field, finished 41st out of 60 players.

