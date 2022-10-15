Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik Make Cut in New York

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok (T-37) and Tvesa Malik (T-44) made the cut comfortably at the Aramco Team Series New York as the conditions improved on the second day of the tournament.

Aditi carded a second successive 74 with one birdie against three bogeys, the same as the first day.

With 4-over 148, she was lying T-37, slipping down from overnight T-22.

Tvesa, in the meantime, improved on her first card. She shot 73 after a 76 on the first day. At 5-over 149, she is lying T-44.

Tvesa, who was part of the team that led after the first day, saw her side slip down to tied-fifth, as she shot 73 and her teammates Leona Maguire and Liz Young carded 72 each. The amateur Golden Tate shot 100.

The team event was won by Johanna Gustavsson’s team, who swept to an impressive victory.

Gustavsson shot 70, as Jessica Karlsson and Karolin Lampert carded 70 and 72 respectively, while New York college star Jennifer Rosenberg carded 76.

They totalled 17-under.

It was back-to-back wins for Karolin Lampert, who was also part the winning team at last year’s Aramco Team Series – New York at Glen Oaks Golf & Country Club.

In the second round of the individual competition, world number eight Lexi Thompson made the most decisive move, showing her class with a round of 65 to finish on eight-under-par which gave her a slim one shot lead heading into the final day.

Thompson’s round included five birdies and an eagle with the American star’s putter red-hot in the New York sunshine.

A victory would mark the 27-year American’s first professional win since the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2019.

Just one behind is tournament headliner and world number four Nelly Korda (67), who was another to stamp her authority on the Ferry Point Links. Her round included four birdies and an eagle to finish on seven-under-par.

Korda is aiming for back-to-back wins on the Aramco Team Series.

Chasing Thompson and Korda is Madelene Sagstrom (5-under) and world number six Brooke Henderson (4-under.)

The final day of play will see only the lowest scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two days return to the course to battle it out for a share of another USD 500,000, this time in individual earnings.

