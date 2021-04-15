Aditi Chauhan Signs with Icelandic Club, Becomes 2nd Indian Woman Footballer to Get Professional Contract in Europe

India first-choice goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan is all set to go to Iceland after she signed with Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerdi, the All India Football Federation confirmed on Twitter on Thursday. Aditi will play for the club in the third division of the women’s football league system in the country. The club is a multi-sport facility and fielded their women’s team for the first time in 2020 in the 2.Deild Kvenna, Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league got suspended midway and Hamar finished sixth, having won four of their 15 matches. They drew two and lost nine of their games.

Aditi, who won the Indian Women’s League (IWL) last season with Gokulam Kerala FC, will become the second Indian woman footballer to land a professional contract with a European outfit. Bala Devi is the first to do so and has been playing with Scottish club Rangers Women’s FC since last season.

Aditi had previously played on the semi-professional level with West Ham United ladies while she was pursuing her MSc in Sports Management from the Loughborough University in London. Aditi had played for the Hammers for two seasons before returning to India.

Aditi recently played two international friendlies with the national team when they toured to Uzbekistan and played against the home team and Belarus. Against Uzbekistan, India lost 1-0 while they went down disappointingly 2-1 against Belarus. Despite the losses, Aditi played well and made a couple of good saves in both the games.

On Thursday, AIFF’s official Twitter handle wrote, “Congratulations to Senior Women’s National Team goalkeeper @aditi03chauhan on signing for Icelandic Flag of Iceland club Hamar Hveragerði."

Aditi is yet to post the news on her social media accounts.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here