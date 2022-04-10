Aditya Singh Wins Men's 10m Air Rifle T3 National Shooting Trials

Aditya Singh of Uttarakhand won the men’s 10m Air Rifle T3 trial on third day of the National Selection Trial 3 & 4, currently underway at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in New Delhi on Sunday.

Aditya dominated Tamil Nadu’s Sri Karthik Raj in the gold medal match to carve out a 17-9 verdict in his favour.

Kathik however, emerged the most successful shooter of the day, winning both the junior and youth categories of the men’s 10m Air Rifle T3 trials to add to his silver in the senior category.

Aditya qualified seventh for the semi-final stage with a qualifying round score of 629 while Karthik picked up the eighth and final qualifying spot with 628.7.

Also, winning a double gold on the day was Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab, who won both the women’s and junior women’s 50m Rifle Prone non-Olympic event.

