AEW Battle of the Belts II Results: Winners and Highlights from April 16

The April 16 episode of AEW Battle of the Belts II was a special event that saw three high stakes title matches. The blockbuster bouts were fought for, AEW Women’s World Championship, TNT Championship, and ROH World Championship.

It is worth mentioning that Battle of Belts II is not a regular show or even a pay-per-view one. The special show is a part of the overall strategy of AEW to take on the WWE. The event can only be compared to World Championship Wrestling’s clash of the champions. Despite having only three bouts, there was no dearth of engrossing action on the show.

Here are all the highlights from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara

The first fight of the night saw Scorpio Sky defend the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. The match was pretty even considering Scorpio Sky hadn’t lost in over 400 days. The crowd also had split loyalties. Duelling chants of “Let’s Go Sammy/Sammy Sucks” were heard throughout the match.

Tay Conti sat in Guevara’s corner while Dan Lambert accompanied Sky. In an impressive display of brute power, Scorpio picked Guevara up and slammed him at the very beginning of the match. But soon it was clear that Guevara had the momentum to close out the match. In the end, Guevara was the new TNT Champion.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship

The second match of the night was for the Ring of Honor World Championship as Jonathan Gresham defended his belt against Dalton Castle. Code of Honor was observed by both the wrestlers at the start of the match. But the niceties ended there, as Castle and Gresham engaged in a fierce duel. After a hard-fought battle, Gresham brought out his trademark Octopus submission for the endgame. Gresham registered a comfortable victory at the end.

Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the Women’s World Championship

The marquee match of the night featured Thunder Rosa and the top-ranked challenger Nyla Rose. It was a high stakes encounter with Rosa defending the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Nyla dominated the first half of the match with aggressive manoeuvres. She even knocked the champion out of the ring. But after the break, the defending champion started her comeback with a fierce counterattack and by overcoming several two counts. Thunder Rosa scored the win at the end and successfully defended the Women’s World Championship.

