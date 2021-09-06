AEW Debut of Bryan Danielson Makes Fans Go Wild, In The Arena and Social Media

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) kicked it up a notch with their latest pay-per-view (PPV) All Out. The show not only featured incredible in-ring action but also saw three of the biggest free agents in wrestling circles make their AEW debuts. Among the headline events of the night, the company brought things to an epic ending that included not only the debut of Adam Cole but also Daniel Bryan.

Former WWE Champion and founder of the ‘YES Movement’ Daniel Bryan made his debut at AEW All Out. He will wrestle in AEW under his original name Bryan Danielson. The veteran superstar walked out to a raucous ovation from fans, after the main event of the PPV between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. The 40-year-old came out to confront the Elite, who had just received a power-up in the form of another superstar debutant Adam Cole. He delivered a promo in the ring to the crowd, things looked bad, but then Daniel soon came out and evened the odds, and after he helped chase the Elite away.

Meanwhile, fans have shared photos and videos on Twitter.

“YES! YES!, Bryan Danielson is All Elite!” Wrestlemaniacos captioned a video clip that shows Daniel walking out to cheering fans.

Netizens flocked to the comments section to express their love and support to the veteran superstar. The majority of them used ‘YES!’ to align with the wrestler’s Yes Movement, while others mentioned his big wins.

“Last night AEW changed the wrestling world forever,” wrote one user.

Last night aew changed the wrestling world forever #RIPWWE https://t.co/Y4jTFtekuX— Dan (@LorDan247) September 6, 2021

“Can’t wait for Daniel’s turn in November,” wrote another.

“This was top tier AEW PPV!” remarked a third.

A fourth mentioned that Sunday “Was a great night to be a wrestling fan”

Tonight was a great night to be a wrestling fan https://t.co/ikhmq35xjY— Juli Lewds (@DothethingJuli) September 6, 2021

In a sarcastic jibe at WWE boss Vince McMahon, “Yes yes yes! goodbye Vince! Hello professional Wrestling!” wrote another user tagging the wrestler.

Meanwhile, during Daniel’s time at WWE event Wrestlemania 30 in which he fought in two matches, he first defeated Triple H before winning the main event by defeating Randy Orton and Batista. After a fair share of success, a ring injury compelled him into retirement in 2016. But soon made his return to the ring in 2018 and went on to win the WWE Championship. Earlier this year, Daniel competed in the main event on the second night of Wrestlemania 37 and had even got a one-on-one rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on Smackdown.

