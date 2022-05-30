AEW Double or Nothing Results: CM Punk Wins World Championship, Thunder Rosa Retains Title

AEW has been hyping up its marquee Double or Nothing event for many weeks now. The wrestling extravaganza was headlined by several blockbuster matches and high-octane action. Double or Nothing is the culmination of some of the biggest feuds in AEW and featured a packed match card. The pay-per-view event featured some of the biggest superstars of AEW which included MJF, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. In the main event, “Hangman” Adam Page fought against CM Punk with AEW world title on the line.

Here are all the highlights of all the action from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Buy-In: Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling

Hookhausen defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterking in Sunday’s Buy-In match.

Wardlow vs. MJF

MJF was nearly powerbombed in the first move of the match but he somehow fended off the attack. But the attacks from Wardlow did not stop. Wardlow kicked MJF in the stomach and hit a devastating powerbomb. Instead of going for the pin, Wardlow hit a second powerbomb. Wardlow did not stop his barrage of powerbombs and hit a total of 10 powerbombs on MJF. Wardlow ultimately pinned MJF to put him out of his misery.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Despite the assistance of Brandon Cutler, The Young Bucks couldn’t win this blockbuster encounter. The Bucks dominated first half of the match, with Matt and Jeff struggling to keep up with their rivals.

As the match progressed, The Hardys found their mojo. After an intense back-and-forth battle, The Hardys picked up the win. A twist of fate by Matt Hardy on Nick Jackson followed by a Jeff Hardy swanton brought the match to an end.

TBS Championship Match: Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill

As soon as the match started, Cargill overwhelmed Jay with his speed and power. However, Jay counterattacked with a superplex. Jay also had to deal with outside interference by The Baddies. Ultimately Jay lost because of interference as she got distracted by Stokely Hathaway. The distraction allowed Cargill to hit an avalanche Jaded and register a fine victory via pinfall.

Death Triangle vs. The House of Black

In the first few minutes of the match, chaos ensued as a brawl started between all six men. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Julia Hart spit mist into PAC’s eyes and set him up for a kick from Black. Black did just that and finished the match with a devastating kick.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole

Joe started off strongly until Cole countered a charge outside the ring into a superkick. Cole executed a variety of holds and brutal attacks on Joe’s arm. However, Joe held his own and counterattacked with big power counter slams. Bobby Fish interfered and caused a distraction by attacking Joe. Consequently, Cole hit a Boom to the back of Joe’s head to register a fine victory and emerge as the winner of the prestigious tournament.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final: Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

As soon as the high-stakes final started, Baker brutally attacked Soho’s arm and ribs. Consequently, Soho was seen constantly clutching her ribs. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Soho tried to execute a victory roll to score the pin but Baker reversed it into a pin and finished the match.

Six-Person Tag Team Match

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant defeated Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti via pinfall. Sky hit a cutter on Kazarian to induce the pin.

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

O’Reilly picked up the win via pinfall after executing a devastating big knee drop from the top rope.

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

Thunder Rosa picked up the win via pinfall by hitting a superplex and fire thunder driver.

The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley (Anarchy in the Arena)

This brutal match wasn’t for the faint hearted as it featured devastating moves, wild brawling, barbed wire and the threat of a man being lit on fire.

At the end, The Jericho Appreciation Society picked up the win when Jericho locked Danielson in a half-crab and Hager wrapped the top rope around Danielson’s neck until Danielson passed out.

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus showed impressive tag-team coordination in this high-stakes encounter to retain their titles.

AEW World Championship — “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

This was the marquee match of the night and it lived up to its billing. Page started off strongly and almost executed the Buckshot Lariat. But Punk knocked him from the ring apron into the ringside barricade.

As soon as the match progressed, Punk started to get into his groove and executed a superplex. The turning point of the match was Page accidentally damaging his own leg with a moonsault to the floor. After a thrilling back-and-forth battle, Punk executed the Go To Sleep successfully and registered a fine victory.

