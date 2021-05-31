AEW Double or Nothing: Sting Wins His First In-ring Match in Six Years

The 62-year-old American wrestler Steve Borden, who goes by the nickname of Sting, on Monday participated in his first match in front of the crowd in six years at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Double or Nothing pay per view event. Sting teamed up with the rising star Darby Allin on Monday in a live pay per view match against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. And at the end, Sting hit the scorpion death drop on Sky to win the match via pinfall.

Here is fans’ reaction to Sting’s arrival in the ring:

Y’all wanna hear what it sounds like when @sting comes to the ring for his first live, in-ring match in six years?- @Nick_Hausman #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/wlpttrFoCg — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 31, 2021

The match starts with Sting getting a suplex on the stage set up. After that, he got up threw his opponent from the stage set up before doing a crossbody off.

After the initial brushing, once the fight reached the ring, Allin was given the task to do most of the heavy lifting. He was also at the receiving end of some heavy beating at the hands of his opponent. He wasthrown outside the ring to where his family was sitting.

The fans were impatiently awaiting Sting’s arrival in the ring and when he finally got tagged, the crowd went crazy as they cannot get enough of his Stinger Splash. After that, the fight broke down a bit. However, Sting made sure to give an exciting finish to his fans.

Sky tried to get the better of the veteran wrestler and went for the cutter off the ropes. However, Sting countered it with the Scorpion Death Drop and won the match via pinfall. Sting’s first match with AEW was a pre-taped street fight in March. In the fight, Sting and Allin had teamed up to defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Evolution.

The last time Sting had wrestled in front of the crowd, it was way back in 2015, where he lost to Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

